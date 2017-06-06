Tragic! 8-year-old dies after getting accidentally locked inside car for hours

An eight-year-old boy is found dead inside a car, around five hours after he went missing from his house. The boy it seems got accidentally locked into the car and died due to a heat stroke

In a tragic incident, a eight-year-old boy allegedly died of suffocation, heat stroke and burn injuries after he got stuck inside a car for close to four hours in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh on Tuesday.

According to a report in Times of India, the child, Sonu, was found dead inside a locked Hyundai Accent car on Monday, around five hours after he went missing from his house in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh.

The report quoted the police as saying that the boy, who is a Class II student, died due to a heat stroke.

The police said the boy went missing around 11.30 am and was found from inside car parked outside his home around 4 pm.

It is suspected the child entered the car accidentally and could not open it later on, they added.

The owner unlocked the car around 4 pm when he found Sonu inside the car and informed the police.

Sonu was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

There were burn injuries on his body, which, the police said, appear to be caused due to the heat inside the car.

The report quoted Milind Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), as saying that the authorities were probing the matter from all angles.

Both of Sonu's parents are vegetable sellers.