Tragic! BSc student gang raped and left to die by four men in Bhopal

In a shocking incident, a BSc student and UPSC aspirant was allegedly gang-raped in Bhopal’s Habibganj area on Tuesday. The girl survived the incident and tried to lodge a complaint with the police but was turned away initially as per reports by News18.



Representational Image

The woman alleged that she was raped by four men after being abducted from near an RPF Chowk in Habibganj area. The police said one of the accused, a habitual criminal, already had a case of murder against him and has been detained with three of his associates.

As per the police the girl was returning from her coaching classes when the four men abducted her near a desolate railway crossing. They then dragged her into the bushes and took turns to rape her. The accused then tried to strangulate her fearing they’d be caught by the police. Assuming the girl was dead, the four men fled.

A GRP official said that the girl normally took the bus home but today, she decided to take the train. The girl, a resident of New GRP Colony, later narrated the incident to her family who initially tried to report it at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station

The girl’s family sais that the GRP police did not pay any heed to their complaints at first but later the Habibganj police station registered a complaint and handed over the case to the GRP.

In a statement, GRP SP Anita Malviya said, “The matter has come to our knowledge and a case of gangrape has been lodged and the four accused have been arrested. We did not waste any time and lodged a complaint within half an hour. The matter is still being investigated.

