Tragic! Father, daughter killed after Nalasopara family consumes poison

Manish Singh, 30, and his elder daughter Pragati, 7, were declared dead

A family of four consumed poison in the wee hours today, leaving a man and his daughter dead and the woman and younger daughter battling for life.

Manish Singh, 30, his wife, Pinky, 28, daughters Pragati, 7, and Pratiksha, 3, were residents of Pragati Nagar, Nalasopara East.

Manish ran a business of buying and selling old cars. Around 5.30 am, Manish's father, who lives in the neighbourhood, was going to answer nature's call, when he heard cries coming from Manish's house. When he went to the house along with some neighbours, he saw that all four had consumed poison.



Manish's wife Pinky, 28, and Pratiksha, 3, are currently undergoing treatment

He rushed the family to the Vasai-Virar Mahanagar hospital, where doctors declared Manish and Pragati dead and are treating Pinky and Pratiksha, who are still unconscious.

Speaking to mid-day, a relative, Bhonu Singh, said, "I am not sure about the reason they took this harsh step, but I know that Manish was upset as his business was not doing well."

The cops are still looking for clues and say that they haven't found any suicide note yet. ACP Datta Totevar of Nalasopara police station said, "The probe is at an initial stage and we are waiting for Pinky to gain consciousness so that we can learn what the reason for the suicide was."