Tragic! Man falls off moving train for selfie, 2 friends die trying to save him

Man killed after falling down from a running train trying to take a selfie. Two of his friends were run over and killed by another train when they were searching for him in the tracks in West Bengal



Representational picture

Three youths died while two others got severely injured after they were knocked down by an express train between Belur and Liluah railway stations of Eastern Railway in West Bengal on Thursday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

A group of students were taking selfies near the door of an EMU train when suddenly one of them fell down from it and was killed between Liluah and Belur railway stations, Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said.

When the train slowed down, four other students alighted from the train in search of their friend who had fallen down but two of them were killed and as many injured when another train coming from the opposite direction hit them, the GRP sources said.

"Three young boys died on the spot while two other from the same group sustained serious injury after they were knocked down by an express train while running on the railway track between Belur and Liluah railway station on the Howrah Bardhaman main line," an officer from Belur GRPS said.

"According to some eye witnesses, the boys were busy clicking selfie inside a train when one of them dropped the phone. The boys got down from the train at Belur station and were rushing back to the spot to find the phone when they were knocked down," the officer said.

The two injured are admitted to the nearby railway hospital, police said.

"We are on the process of confirming the names of these boys. The railway doctor would examine the bodies before writing the death certificates," the officer added.

Student dies while clicking selfie

Representational Pic



Faridabad (Haryana): A 20-year-old student died here allegedly after he drowned in a lake while trying to pose for a selfie today, police said.

The incident occurred at Sirohi village when Aayub Khan, a first year BCA student, along with his three friends had gone to a nearby lake, police said.

While Aayub died, his other friends were rescued by other tourists present by the lake, SHO Preetpal Sangwan said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding further probe is on.