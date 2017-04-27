Tragic! Mumbai cop gets run over by train trying to rescue injured man



Representational Picture

A 57-year-old head constable attached to the Government Railway Police (GRP) was run over by a local train near Andheri railway station while he was searching for an injured commuter on Monday.

The constable identified as Suresh V Patil was trying to seach for man injured while crossing the tracks between Mumbai’s Andheri and Vile Parle railway stations, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

THe tragic incident took place at after 11.30pm. The chain of events was triggered when the Andheri stationmaster informed the GRP that a man had been knocked down by a train and Patil, who was on night duty, went along with four coolies and stationmaster to the spot to search the commuter.

The report quoted the police as saying that while Patil was searching for the injured person on one of the tracks, the other five were carrying out the search some 50-100ft away.

Patil moved to another track to avoid an incoming train, but sadly, a Virar-bound local was coming on that track. The train knocked Patil down and ran over him, the police was quoted as saying.

Patil was rushed to Cooper Hospital with serious injuries where he was declared dead on arrival.

The injured commuter was eventually found dead.