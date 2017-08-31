Tragic! Mumbai youth crashes to death on Expressway day after birthday

One friend died, three injured in highway accidents
City youth crashes to death day after birthday
Two youths died when their car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway yesterday. Three other friends of the duo, who were trailing the car, crashed into the first car when the former suddenly pulled the brakes. The youngsters were returning from Lonavla after celebrating the birthday of one of the deceased.
The incident took place around 2.30 pm on the Mumbai lane, near the Khandala tunnel. The two deceased have been identified as Kevin Kapadiya, 22, and Pangati Parekh, 20 – both Tardeo residents. The three injured are Harshal Sheth, Dhairya Shah and Rajat Gami.
A Khandala police officer said, "The group had traveled to Kevin's farmhouse at Mount Palace Society in Lonavla to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday. Yesterday, Kevin and Pangati were returning to Mumbai in one car and their friends were trailing them. It seems Kevin was driving fast and lost control of the vehicle. He and his friend were killed on the spot. The other three crashed into Kevin's car and injured. They were rushed to the hospital."
