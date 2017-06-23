Tragic! Salman fails to save Sohail from drowning in Mumbai

Officials from the fire department and the BMC have launched a search operation to find a teenager who was swept away by strong currents in a Vikhroli nullah
Officials from the fire department and the BMC have launched a search operation to find a teenager who was swept away by strong currents in a Vikhroli nullah.
According to police sources, Sohail Qureshi (15) and brother Salman (25) had jumped into the nullah near their home in Parksite Colony, Vikhroli, on Thursday to fix a broken pipeline. "It was raining heavily when the they jumped in. The water currents became stronger and they couldn’t swim. Salman managed to hold on to a rock, but Sohail was swept away," a fire department official said.
Locals helped Salman out of the nullah, but Sohail was nowhere to be found. A search operation for Sohail was immediately launched.
A fire official said, "Since the nullah is right next to slums, heaps of garbage made it more difficult for our rescue workers."
