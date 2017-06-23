Tragic! Salman fails to save Sohail from drowning in Mumbai

Officials from the fire department and the BMC have launched a search operation to find a teenager who was swept away by strong currents in a Vikhroli nullah

Rescue effects underway at the Vikhroli nullah

According to police sources, Sohail Qureshi (15) and brother Salman (25) had jumped into the nullah near their home in Parksite Colony, Vikhroli, on Thursday to fix a broken pipeline. "It was raining heavily when the they jumped in. The water currents became stronger and they couldn’t swim. Salman managed to hold on to a rock, but Sohail was swept away," a fire department official said.

Sohail Qureshi

Locals helped Salman out of the nullah, but Sohail was nowhere to be found. A search operation for Sohail was immediately launched.

A fire official said, "Since the nullah is right next to slums, heaps of garbage made it more difficult for our rescue workers."