Tragic! Stressed over SSC exams, Mumbai teen drinks rat poison, dies

Illustration: Ravi Jadhav

Two days after consuming rat poison, a 16-year-old boy from Gorai died at Shatabdi hospital early today. A probe revealed that he was tense about not doing well in the Std X board exams.

Saurabh Shivraj Sharma, whose father works in Dubai and mother lives in Rajasthan with the younger son, grew up at his grandfather’s Gorai house since he was two.

A tensed mind

On Monday evening, he bought the poison from a medical store and drank it on his way home. After consuming it, he probably got scared and told his family about it. He was then taken to Shatabdi hospital.

"For two days, he underwent treatment; his condition improved speedily. We were told that he would be discharged on Thursday. But all of a sudden, at 2 am, his condition worsened and he died," said his uncle B Sharma.

An officer from Borivli police station said that in the boy’s statement recorded two days ago at the hospital, Saurabh had said that he had scored 43% in his preliminary exams and was very upset with his performance.

"He told us that he feared that he would again not do well in the exam and hence decided to end his life," he added.

His body will be taken to Bhagwati hospital for a post-mortem. The police have filed an accidental death report.