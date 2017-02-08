Tragic accident: Seven pals from Mumbai die on the way to Goa

The wrecked car

Seven out of eight friends from Vile Parle and Malad who were headed to Goa were killed early this morning in an accident at Ratnagiri. The accident occurred around 8 am this morning.

The driver of the car was allegedly speeding and lost control of the car, which hit a tree along the road. The condition of the seventh friend is serious and he has been admitted to a local hospital.

The seven who lost their lives came from the Shivaji Nagar area of Vile Parle and from Malad. Prashant Gurav (31), Sachin Sawant (31), Mayur Belnekar (28), Kedar Todkar (26), Akshay Kelkar (24), Nihal Kotiyan (22), Vaibhav Manve (32) and Abhishek Kambli (23) were part of a social group called Lakshya. The group regularly involved itself in social activities.

On Tuesday night, the entire group of friends left for Goa in a Xylo. On Wednesday morning, when they reached Khanu in Ratnagiri, the driver of the car lost control and hit a tree by the roadside.

The impact was such that all the passengers, except for Abhishek, were brought dead to the local hospital. Abhishek is currently in critical condition and has been moved to a private hospital in Ratnagiri. The friends had planned to return on Sunday.