Tragic ending for couple who ran away and got married in Mumbai



Representational image



Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman, who had married a man of another caste, allegedly committed suicide at her father's house in Telangana a day after she was summoned by the Hyderabad High Court to tell it about his husband, who is missing since early this month.

The woman, T Swati, who had married 24-year-old A Naresh in March this year after eloping with him to Mumbai, hanged herself yesterday from the ceiling in the bathroom of her parents' house at Atmakur of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of the state, the police said today. After marrying Naresh, Swati, however, had returned to her parents along with Naresh on May 2 on being called back by her father T Srinivas, but Naresh went missing within days after leaving her with her parents.



And Naresh's father moved court on May 15 suspecting some foul play by Swati's father in her son's disappearance, following which the high court had asked the girl to appear before it tomorrow. After Swati was allegedly found hanging yesterday in her parent's house, her family members shifted her to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhongir) P Yadagiri said.



Swati and Naresh, both belonging to different castes, had married after a love affair, the DCP said adding that they had "eloped" in March this year to Mumbai where they had a registered marriage. As Swati eloped to Mumbai, her father Srinivas Reddy had lodged a complaint with Atmakur police station alleging her daughter had gone missing. The couple later appeared before Atmakur police station with their marriage and age certificates and after confirming the same, the police closed the case, the DCP said.

"Both of them went back to Mumbai and on May 2 they came to Yadadri after Srinivas called up Swati. He took his daughter to his house while Naresh went back," he said. On May 6, Naresh's father A Venkataiah lodged a complaint with police stating that his son has gone missing. "Following the complaint, we registered a missing case... it is under investigation," Yadagiri told PTI over phone. On May 15, Venkataiah moved the Hyderabad High Court alleging foul play by Srinivas in connection with the disappearance of his son. He urged the court to direct the police to produce his missing son.



A vacation bench of the high court then directed the police to file a detailed affidavit on the missing person (Naresh) and to produce Swati before the court on May 18. However, the woman allegedly committed suicide before her appearance in the court. The DCP said, "We will submit tomorrow the documents and postmortem report on Swati's death, which says she committed suicide by hanging." Following Swati's death, police registered a case under IPC section 304-B (dowry death) against Naresh and his family based on a complaint of Srinivas.



In the complaint, Srinivas accused Naresh and Swati's in-laws of harassing her for dowry. He also alleged that Swati committed suicide due to the "harassment," the DCP said. On Venkataiah's complaint about his son's disappearance and the high court's directions on the same, the DCP said,

"Special teams have been formed and sent to Mumbai and Hyderabad to trace Naresh." "We are verifying the CDR (call records) details... we

are investigating and efforts are on to trace him. Based on the search, a report will be filed (in the high court) tomorrow," he said.