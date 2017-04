The tiger hit by a train. Pic/Twitter

Sehore (MP): A tiger was killed after being hit by a speeding train on Friday night between Budhni and Midghat sections.

"The carcass of the animal was spotted near the track by railway staffers, who later alerted police and forest officials," Additional Superintendent of Police A P Singh said on Saturday.

The incident took place between Budhni and Midghat sections near pole number 175/8, Singh said.