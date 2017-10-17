In a first in Maharashtra, a transgender was on Tuesday elected sarpanch of a gram panchayat in the state.

Dnyandev Shankar Kamble was declared elected sarpanch for the Tarangfal gram panchayat in Malshiras tehsil of Solapur district. Kamble defeated six other candidates.



Polling was held yesterday and results were declared today. Elections were also held for 3,666 gram panchayats in various parts of Maharashtra yesterday. Around 81 per cent polling was reported, a State Election Commission official said.