Transman wins 1st illegal firing case in China

Beijing: A Chinese transgender man declared victory yesterday after a court ruled that he had been illegally fired, in the country’s first such unfair dismissal case, even though it cleared the firm of discrimination.

The plaintiff was sacked after seven days of working for a health centre in the southwestern province of Guizhou, reports said.

The Guiyang Yunyan district people’s court ordered the company to pay the man, known as Mr C, 843 Yuan (R8,289) in salary as well as compensation of 1,500 Yuan (R14,750). But, it said there was a lack of evidence that he was dismissed because of discrimination against transgender people.

Mr C said that he was “quite happy” with the result. “It is the first case in China where a sexual minority wins,” he said.