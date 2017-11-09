TransUnion Cibil ties up with KPMG to provide employee credit scores

With the growing demand for conducting employment credit checks, credit information company TransUnion Cibil today tied up with KPMG to provide credit scores and report on employees and candidates to employers.

Representation pic

The partnership will also provide business entities credit reports of their vendors/distributors. "This initiative is aligned with our goal of helping companies and individuals make informed decisions," TransUnion Cibil vice president Hrushikesh Mehta said in a release. The report will enable employers to make quick and consistent decisions based on pertinent financial behavioural information of the candidates which is not typically included on a job application.

The report will not only help an employer identify candidates and employees who may be financially overextended but also helps to mitigate the risks posed to a business by individuals under financial stress, the release added.

RInfra emerges as L1 for BOP contract NPCIL's Kudankulam proj Reliance Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder for the balance of plant and common services systems, structures and components for units 3 and 4 of the Nuclear Power Corporation's 6,000-MW plant at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, RInfra has emerged as the lowest bidder with its bid of around Rs 1,000 crore. The project is to be commissioned in 56 months, they said.