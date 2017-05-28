Travel chaos as British Airways hit by global system crash



Other flights in and out of Heathrow were unaffected. Pics/Twitter

British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.

BA said there was no evidence the problem had been caused by a cyber attack. The airline said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick had become extremely congested because of the IT failure and all BA flights had been cancelled.

It came as many Britons headed overseas for the long weekend and half-term school holidays. The carrier apologised for the "global system outage" and said it was "working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible".

BA's website was unavailable and some travellers claimed they could not check in on the mobile app, with many venting their frustration on the social media. Others said they had been delayed at the airport or on runways before take off.

There were reports that hundreds of bags were left unattended as BA staff tried to control the situation.

A spokeswoman for the airline confirmed the computer system outage and said: "We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."