Odisha man carries parents on shoulders for 40 km for justice



Video grab of Kartik Singh walking with his parents on his shoulders

In order to seek justice in an alleged fake case registered against him, a tribal man carried his old parents on his shoulders and walked for nearly 40 km. Hailing from a village Moroda in Mayurbhanj, Kartik Singh claimed that the Moroda Police lodged a fake FIR against him and locked him up in jail for 18 days in 2009.

As a result of this, he alleges, he is still treated as in outcaste by villagers. "The villagers wo­n't given me work and it's difficult for me to move out of the village because I can't let my ailing parents live alone."

So, reminiscing the legend of Shr­avan Kumar, Si­n­gh carried his pa­rents on his back, with them sitting on wooden baskets on either side. Kartik said that he is an educated man, but can't get a job or get married as the case that was registered 6-7 years ago is still on in the court.

Advocate Prabhudan Marandi said, "It is not the first time that something like this is happening. Several false cases are filed across the country. But the Moroda police of Mayurbhanj district have a track record of doing such wrong things. Innocent people are left to face the consequences."

18

No. of days he was made to stay in jail in 2009