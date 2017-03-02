Tribute: Remembering Sarojini Naidu, The Nightingale of India

Sarojini Naidu with Mahatma Gandhi

On Sarojini Naidu's 67th death anniversary, here is pictorial tribute to the Nightingale of India. Sarojini Naidu was known by the sobriquet Nightingale of India. She was a poet and a politician.



Indian Independence activist and poet Sarojini Naidu died of a heart attack while working in her office at Lucknow on 2nd March, 1949

Naidu served as the first governor of the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh from 1947 to 1949. She was the first woman to become the governor of an Indian state.

She was the second woman to become the president of the Indian National Congress in 1925 and the first Indian woman to do so.



Sarojini Naidu played a leading role during the Civil Disobedience Movement and was jailed along with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. In 1942, she was arrested during the "Quit India" movement

Naidu met Govindarajulu Naidu, a physician, and at the age of 19, after finishing her studies, she married him. At that time, Inter-caste marriages were not allowed, but her father approved the marriage. The couple had five children. Their daughter, Padmaja also joined the freedom struggle, and was part of the Quit India Movement.



Sarojini Naidu having tea with Subhash Chandra Bose, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and others

Sarojini Naidu died of a heart attack while working in her office in Lucknow on March 2, 1949. She is commemorated through the naming of several institutions including the Sarojini Naidu College for Women, Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad.



Sarojini Naidu with Jawaharlal Nehru (right), Subhash Chandra Bose (top left) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (top right)

- Pictures sourced from Jagran Post