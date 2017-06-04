Triple blast rocks funeral in Kabul

Suicide bombers kill at least seven, injure 119 at a funeral, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far



One of the witnesses said that "people were blown to pieces" due to the impact of the blasts. Pics/AFP

Explosions rocked the funeral of an Afghan politician's son in Kabul on Saturday, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens, in fresh carnage that spiked tensions in a city already on edge.

The site was littered with bloodied corpses and dismembered limbs, local television footage showed, with one witness saying that "people were blown to pieces" due to the impact of the blasts. "So far, seven dead bodies and 119 wounded people have been brought to Kabul hospitals," health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said.

The funeral of Salim Ezadyar, the son of an Afghan senator, was attended by senior government figures including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, but his office said that he was unhurt. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

90

No. of people killed in a truck bomb blast on Wednesday