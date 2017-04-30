Triple talaq misused by men to satisfy lust, says UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Swami Prasad Maurya. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya has kicked up a controversy with his remarks that triple talaq is being misused by men to satisfy their "lust". The BJP leader drew severe flak from several quarters, including Muslim lea­ders, who demanded an unconditional apology from him.

"These 'talaq' have no ba­sis... if someone, only for satisfying his lust, keeps changing his wives and forces his own wife and children to beg on streets... no one will call this right, (sic)" Maurya said at an event in Basti on Friday night. "BJP stands with Muslim women who have been given talaq unreasonably and arbitrarily... we want to help such victims get respect," he added.

The remarks come at a time when the Centre is pushing for a ban on triple talaq with PM Narendra Modi on Saturday urging Muslims not to view it from a political perspective. "I am sure enlightened people will emerge from among Muslims and come forward to end this practice," he said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has demanded an unconditional apology from the UP minister.