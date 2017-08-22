Country's topmost judges vote 3:2 to bring about total ban on practice of controversial divorce system practised by Muslims; two judges ask Centre to form law on it

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 today ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is'void', 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'. The apex court held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.

While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

The majority verdict said any practice including triple talaq which is against the tenets of Quran in unacceptable. The three judges also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution and must be struck down.

The minority verdict by CJI Khehar and Justice Nazeer, which favoured keeping on hold the practise of triple talaq for six months, asked political parties to set aside their differences and help the Centre in coming out with a legislation. The judges in the minority verdict said that if the Centre does not bring a law within six months, then its injunction on triple talaq will continue.