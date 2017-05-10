Triple talaq violates Constitution, rights of women: Allahabad HC



The SC will take up the triple talaq issue tomorrow. Pic/AFP

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that triple talaq was a violation of the Constitution and that the rights of women cannot be violated in the name of personal law.

The court’s ruling came as it heard a case filed by a Muslim woman from Varanasi, with regard to harassment for dowry followed by a triple talaq by her husband.

A single judge bench also refused to quash the dowry case as demanded by Jameel, who contended that he has divorced his wife and also procured a fatwa.

The court also ruled that the summon to the husband by the Varanasi court was valid on the grounds that prima facie, the case was a criminal one as any fatwa did not enjoy the backing of law or have a legal sanctity. No personal law is above the Constitution and triple talaq was a violation of the fundamental rights given to citizens under Articles 14, 15 and 21, the court said.