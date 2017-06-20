Tripura's 'giant head' baby Roona passes away

Agartala: Tripura-born Roona Begum, who made headlines around the world after her head swelled up to 94 centimetres (circumference) due to hydrocephalus (water on the brain), passed away last night in her home. She was five-and-a-half years old and was supposed to go for another surgery next month.

After eight surgeries at Gurgaon-based Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), which has been treating her free of cost since 2013, the child could communicate in mono syllables with her parents. The doctors assured that she will become a normal kid, but the dream to see their daughter go to school did not materialise for daily wager father Abdul Rahman and homemaker mother Fatima Khatun.

“She had little breathing problem but before the child could be shifted to any other hospital for treatment, she was no more,” said Khatun.