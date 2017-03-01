Tripura shocker: Three minor tribal girls gang-raped

Three minor tribal girls were allegedly gang raped by four boys in Tripura's Dhalai district.

According to a report in ANI, The incident took place on 25 February midnight. The girls were said to be returning home from Maha Shivratri fair.

Sources told the news agency that the boys forced themselves on the girls. They took them to a nearby jungle and gang raped them right through the night.

The report added that the youth threatened the victims with dire consequences if they disclosed what happened with them or tried to lodge a police complaint.