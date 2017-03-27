Troops try to flush out militants as blasts rock building in Bangladesh

It happened hours after six people were killed in an explosion outside



Troops cordon off the area in Sylhet, where Islamist radicals have holed up in a building. AP/PTI

Dhaka: Elite commandos on Sunday battled to neutralise Islamist militants holed up in a building rocked by fresh explosions, hours after six people were killed and over 50 others injured in blasts claimed by the Islamic State outside the complex in Bangladesh's northeastern Sylhet city.

"A ban has been enforced barring entry of ordinary people within the vicinity of the building as final preparations were underway to flush the militants out from their den," a police officer told reporters on the scene.

At least three blasts were heard from inside the five- storey 'Atia Mahal' since 9:57 am (local time). Several gunshots were also heard. But it is unclear who were firing the shots as army prepared for a final assault.

Sylhet-based 17 Infantry Division's Major General Anwarul Momen is leading the operation codenamed 'Twilight', which was assisted by police's SWAT and counter-terrorism units. The elite Rapid Action Battalion is also involved. It was not immediately clear whether the blasts were bomb attacks carried out in support of the militants holed up in the building.

Eyewitnesses said sounds of intermittent gunshots and explosions were heard, indicating militants' response to the security siege that continued for the last three days.