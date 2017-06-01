Trouble for Bhujbals: Court orders CCTV footage be given to co-accused



Pankaj Bhujbal

A week since Amit Balraj and Sudhir Salaskar, former employees of the Mumbai Education Trust (MET) and co-accused trying to be approvers in a money laundering case against former minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his son Pankaj, alleged harassment in court premises, the special PMLA court yesterday ordered that CCTV footage outside courtroom 16 to be presented.

On May 25, the duo had filed an application stating, "On entering the said courtroom, they were shocked to find that the entire courtroom was the sanctuary of the main accused (Chhagan Bhujbal) and his men."

"Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal asked them to leave the premises immediately or face dire consequences. The threat of Pankaj Bhujbal was so imminent and alarming that they are now scared of injury and harm to their lives," read the application.

After going through both applications the court ordered, "The concerned department of this court is directed to retain the CCTV recording dated May 16, 2017 from 11 am to 3 pm of the passage outside courtroom number 16. The court has also directed that the copy of the said electronic CCTV recording be provided to the applicant."