Troubling time for school kids? 6,000 school vans likely to go off Mumbai streets

Parents furious after new Central policy says vehicles with capacity of less than 13 seats cannot ferry children to school

Most students in Mumbai are ferried to school and back in small vans plied by private firms. Representation pic

In a blow to parents and pliers of private vehicles that ferry lakhs of children to school every day, the new Central Motor Vehicle Rules say vans with a capacity lower than 13 seats cannot be used as school transport.

If the regulation is implemented in Maharashtra, around 6,000 school vans are likely to go off roads. While authorities claim that children's safety is the prime motive behind the move, parent associations are opposing the decision over concerns of trust, cost effectiveness and accessibility.

"School buses are vehicles that have a seating capacity of 13 passengers or more, excluding the driver. The buses must be designed and constructed specially for transporting children to and from schools," reads the addition made to the Motor Vehicles Act.

While the Central government regulation awaits implementation in the state, confusion is rife as parents continue to rally behind private school vans of lower seating capacity.

School bus policy

After the state government introduced a new school bus policy in 2011 for the safe transportation of children to and from schools, vans were registered under the school bus category, as parents were largely dependent on them.

"This is unacceptable. We understand the importance of safety, but to a parent, safety lies in a trustworthy provider. Why should we spend on buses that are expensive and not necessarily trustworthy?" asks Milind Gnagurde, city president of Parents of Private Schools of Maharashtra. "Why should we spend on school buses that cost more and are ferried by a new set of people?"

Parents prefer vans

Gangurde argues that since several schools in Mumbai and the state don’t have their own bus service, smaller private vans are indispensable. "Has the government thought about filling the demand-supply gap before taking small school vans off the roads," he asks.

Sangita Shah, a parent, says, “Trust is of greater importance than fancy services. Trust ensures safety, too. Moreover, school vans are convenient because they come right till the building gate. School buses stop on the main road because of their size. Instead of taking them [vans with few seats] off the road, safety regulations should be put in place.”



Most private school vans have a capacity of less than 13 seats. Representation Pic

The School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) has, however, written to the chief minister against the delay in the implementation of the regulation. “School buses have to adhere to a long list of regulations to ensure the safety of children while vans run without any check. They pack many children into one van,” said Anil Garg, president of SBOA. He said, “The central government regulation is pan India. We will challenge it in court if the state delays the implementation any further.”

Conspiracy: van operators

School vans owners, however, have questioned the move, calling it a conspiracy by sch­ool bus operators. “Vans are a suitable choice for school children. We provide door-to-door service and are hence preferred. Vans are also cost-effective for parents. This is a plot against us,” says Siddik Shaikh, city president of Akhil Maharashtra Rajya Vidyarthi Vahtuk Mahasangh, which plans to take up the matter with the government.

Schools have welcomed the move. SC Kedia, President of Unaided Schools’ forum, says, “This is a good move. We cannot force parents to opt for a specific transport. It is good that the regulation has ended the debate on clarity.”