Truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Odisha, causes multiple fatalities

At least four persons were killed and six others injured when the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Keonjhar district today, police said.

The accident took place on NH-49 near Dangapani when some labourers from Danla village were on their way to Keonjhar in the three-wheeler. While four persons were killed, six other occupants of the auto-rickshaw suffered injuries.

Police said the injured were admitted to the district headquarters hospital here where their condition was stated to be critical.