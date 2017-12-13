Truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Odisha, causes multiple fatalities

Dec 13, 2017, 14:35 IST | IANS

The accident took place on NH-49 near Dangapani when some labourers from Danla village were on their way to Keonjhar

At least four persons were killed and six others injured when the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Keonjhar district today, police said.

Autorickshaw-truck accident in Odisha

The accident took place on NH-49 near Dangapani when some labourers from Danla village were on their way to Keonjhar in the three-wheeler. While four persons were killed, six other occupants of the auto-rickshaw suffered injuries.

Police said the injured were admitted to the district headquarters hospital here where their condition was stated to be critical.

Tags

Auto-rickshawAccidentTruckFour KilledCollisionKeonjharOdishaNational News
Go to top