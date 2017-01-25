Trump admin wades into South China Sea dispute

Vows to protect US' interests and defend int'l territories; not your business, warns China
Environmental activists in Manila, Philippines, display placards and mock missiles as they picket the Chinese Consulate to protest alleged military build-up by China on South China Sea. Pic/AP
Washington/Beijing: In a stern warning to China, the US has vowed to "protect its interests" in the disputed South China Sea and defend international territories from being taken over by "one country". This evoked an angry response from Beijing, which claimed "indisputable sovereignty" over the region.
"…it's a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of China proper, then yes, we're gonna make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at his first news conference.
China, in response, warned the US that it would not back down over its claims in the South China Sea. "China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing. "The US is not a party to the South China Sea issue," she asserted.
Ajit Pai
Net neutrality foe Ajit Pai FCC head
US President Donald Trump has picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era net neutrality rules, Ajit Pai, to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and Internet connections, Federal Communications Commission.
Pai had been one of the two Republican commissioners on a five-member panel that regulates the country's communications infrastructure, including TV, phone and Internet service.
Obama's last
Act of defiance The Obama admin-istration in its waning hours defied Republican opposition and quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking.
Aus opens door to China to save TPP
Australia said yesterday it was working to recast the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the US and opened the door for China to sign up after Donald Trump ditched the huge "job killer" trade pact.
