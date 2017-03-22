Trump comes at Comey with another wiretapping theory



Donald Trump

Washington: After the FBI Director James Comey said he had no information to back up a conspiracy theory pushed by US President Donald Trump on Twitter, Trump tweeted again to tease something new.

The official presidential Twitter account noted Monday: "FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by NSA Michael Flynn to Russia."



FBI Director James Comey. Pics/AFP

The response amounted to Trump's first direct public response to Comey's testimony, in which he also confirmed the Department of Justice was looking into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

It is unclear if Trump sent out the tweet or ordered it. The account says it is managed by Trump's social media manager, Dan Scavino.