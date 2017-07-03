Trump goes after 'fake' media again, defends his Twitter behaviour



Donald Trump at the Celebrate Freedom Rally. Pic/AFP

US President Trump has ripped into the "fake media" during a speech at an evening rally in the capital to honour American veterans. "The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I'm President and they're not. We won, and they lost," Trump said during the Celebrate Freedom Rally at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on Saturday.

"The dishonest media will never keep us from accomplishing our objections on behalf of our great American people. It will never happen. Their agenda is not your agenda, you've been saying it," he said. Trump also said the media have "destroyed themselves" by going too far: "Instead of being subtle and smart, they used the hatchet, and the people saw it right from the beginning", ABC News reported.

Before taking off from Bedminster, New Jersey, to travel to the event in Washington, Trump tweeted in defence of his use of the social media (see box). Apart from slamming the media at the event, Trump reiterated his administration's commitment to honouring and caring for the nation's veterans, the Hill reported.