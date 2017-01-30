Trump Hotels tweet trolled in wake of 'Muslim ban'



Donald Trump

New York: In response to the US President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' order, Trump Hotels was trolled on Twitter by users who responded to their tweet by posting refugee stories and sharp criticism.

The response to the tweet is a fallout of an executive order signed by Trump, limiting the flow of refugees into the US by instituting what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

The tweet dating back to 2011 asked Twitter users to share their favourite travel memory.

According to a report in RT on Sunday, though the tweet had already gained response when it was posted, after the executive order, users vent their anger by flooding the tweet with sharp criticism.

"That time I fled Communist Romania to a refugee camp in Austria, came to America, and years later became an executive at Google creating 10,000 of jobs," @LaszloBock2718 tweeted.

In response to the tweet, some people shared their fears over the current political climate, while others shared stories and photos from relatives who were forced to flee fascist regimes before resettling in the US.

"Earlier this week Trump Hotels Chief Executive Officer Eric Danziger revealed plans for the group's expansion across the US, once again raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest between Trump's business and his presidency," the report noted.

Large scale protests have erupted across US airports calling for Trump's travel ban to be lifted.

"I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US," Trump said on Friday during the signing at the Pentagon after the swearing-in of Defense Secretary James Mattis, CNN reported.

The ban on Saturday created chaos and outrage around the world, while numerous travellers found their access to US territory blocked and protests were staged at several US airports.