Trump picks rally, snubs press gala

Breaking away from a long tradition, Trump skips WHCD; claims he is happy to be away from 'Washington swamp'



President Donald Trump (L) acknowledges supporters as Vice President Mike Pence (R) backs him up at the rally. Pics/AFP

Celebrating the first 100 days of his administration, Donald Trump yesterday attacked the media for misleading the people with "fake news" as he skipped the "very boring" annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD)âÂÂto become the first president in over 30 years to skip the gala.

"I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington's swamp, spending my evening with all of you. The media deserves a very big, fat, failing grade," Trump yesterday said of the media's coverage of his achievements.

People march during the ‘100 Days of Failure’ protest

"They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Without the President," Trump told supporters at a rally at Harrisburg in Pennsylvania.

None of the White House staff were also present on the occasion. Trump even hinted that he might skip it again next year.