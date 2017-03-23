Trump to attend 'obsolete' NATO's Brussels meeting



USâÂÂPresident Donald Trump will visit Brussels onâÂÂMay 25. Pic/AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump will visit Brussels on May 25 on his first foreign trip to attend a meeting with leaders from countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), which he had dubbed as "obsolete".

"The President looks forward to... discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism," the White House said in a statement. Trump's trip to Brussels, Belgium for the NATO Summit would be his first overseas visit after he was sworn in. During his election campaign, Trump had asserted that the NATO allies must pay their fair share for the cost of defence, while in January he dismissed the alliance as "obsolete."