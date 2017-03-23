Trump to attend 'obsolete' NATO's Brussels meeting

USâÂÂPresident Donald Trump will visit Brussels onâÂÂMay 25. Pic/AFP
Washington: US President Donald Trump will visit Brussels on May 25 on his first foreign trip to attend a meeting with leaders from countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), which he had dubbed as "obsolete".
"The President looks forward to... discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism," the White House said in a statement. Trump's trip to Brussels, Belgium for the NATO Summit would be his first overseas visit after he was sworn in. During his election campaign, Trump had asserted that the NATO allies must pay their fair share for the cost of defence, while in January he dismissed the alliance as "obsolete."
Ex-Trump aide secretly worked for Putin
Paul Manafort, Trump's one-time campaign chairman secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to assist President Vladimir Putin, the Associated Press has said. He is said to have proposed a strategy to nullify anti-Russian opposition across former Soviet republics a decade ago. However, Manafort has insisted he never worked for Russian interests.
T-Rex didn't want to be state secretary
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said he didn't seek out his job and didn't want it. He said he agreed to take on the position after his wife "told me I'm supposed to do this."
