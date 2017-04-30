Truth shall prevail, says Robert Vadra



Robert Vadra

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Saturday said that "truth shall prevail" in the allegations against him over a 2008 land deal in Haryana. "Truth shall prevail," Vadra wrote on his Facebook page, attaching a news report headlined "No Plot was transfered by Omkareshwar to Skylight."

This was Vadra's first reaction over reports in the media concerning contents of the Dhingra Commission which probed probed grant of licences for change in land use in four villages of Gurugram, including licence granted to Skylight Hospitality Private Ltd linked to Vadra.

It had pointed to irregularities in the grant of licences in its report submitted to the Haryana government in August last year. A report in the Economic Times on Thursday said that the Dhingra Commission has reportedly concluded that Vadra made unlawful profits of Rs 50.5 crore from a land deal in Haryana in 2008 without spending a single paisa.

On Wednesday Robert Vadra's wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said in a statement that agricultural land bought by her in Haryana's Faridabad district or other property acquired by her had no links to finances of her husband, his Skylight Hospitality or reality major DLF.

The Congress on Friday accused the central and the Haryana governments of "deliberately leaking" the Dhingra Commission report despite a court injunction against its publication. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rubbished the allegation.