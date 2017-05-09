Truth will triumph, says Arvind Kejriwal; Kapil Mishra sacked from membership



Will Delhi CMâÂÂArvind Kejriwal ride out this storm? Pic/PTI

Truth will triumph, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday, in the wake of corruption charges levelled against him by sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra.

"Truth will triumph. Its beginning will be made during the special session of the Delhi assembly tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted late last evening.

Earlier, AAP's political affairs committee suspended Mishra from the party's primary membership. Mishra dared the AAP to oust him from the party even as he fired a fresh salvo, saying a Rs 50-crore deal was arranged for the AAP chief's brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain is set to file a defamation suit against Mishra, an official said.