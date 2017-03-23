Throwback Thursday: The day when Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev were hanged

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Pic/Kumar Vishwas Twitter

On March 23, the nation rememberes martyred revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their death anniversary. Here's a quick account on how the execution took place in 1931.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged for their involvement in the killing of John Saunders who they mistook for British police superintendent, James Scott. The trio wanted to assassinate Scott because they believed he was instrumental in the death of nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai.

Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case and ordered to be hanged on 24 March 1931.

The schedule was moved forward by 11 hours and the three were hanged on 23 March 1931 at 7:30 pm in the Lahore jail. It is reported that no magistrate at the time was willing to supervise Singh's hanging as was required by law but the execution was supervised by a judge. The honorary judge also signed the three death warrants, as their original warrants had expired.

The jail authorities then broke a hole in the rear wall of the jail, removed the bodies, and secretly cremated the three men under cover of darkness outside Ganda Singh Wala village, and then threw the ashes into the Sutlej river.