TTV Dhinakaran gets bail in EC bribery case



TTV Dhinakaran

AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran, allegedly involved in the Election Commission bribery case, was granted bail by a Delhi court yesterday.

His close aide Mallikarjuna, who was also arrested in the case, was also granted the relief by Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary.

The court granted the relief to the two, saying they were no longer required for custodial interrogation. They have been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and two sureties of the like amount.

The court directed them not to try to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence. It also observed that the public servants, who were to be allegedly lured, have not been identified.

The court directed the two not to leave the country without its prior permission and asked them to surrender their passports. They were also asked to join the investigation as and when required by the probe agency.

