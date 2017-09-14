TTV Dhinakaran loyalist MLA moves HC seeking anticipatory bail



AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, along with his supporters, addressing a press conference in Madurai on Monday. Pic/PTI

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran loyalist and MLA P Palaniappan has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of alleged abetment to suicide against him.

Palaniappan's petition is expected to come up for hearing before Justice P N Prakash tomorrow.

Apprehending arrest, Palaniappan, a former higher education minister and a legislator representing Pappireddipatti constituency, has sought advance bail.

The matter relates to the suicide of K R Subramaniam, a civil works contractor on May 8 this year at his residence in Mohanur near Namakkal.

The 58-year-old contractor, who had executed several projects state government projects, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

A letter purportedly written by the contractor, which was found later, blamed his business rivals for his decision to end his life.

Before committing suicide,Subramaniam had reportedly sent letters to 13 people by post, including some police officers.

In the letters, he had mentioned the reasons behind his decision to kill himself.

A few months ago, Subramaiam's residence was raided by Income Tax officials alongside the premises associated with Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

The raids were related to alleged tax evasion in the wake of allegations of bribing of voters in the run up to the RK Nagar bypoll, which was later cancelled.

Subramanian had appeared before tax authorities here to answer questions in connection with the tax evasion probe.

The suicide case is being probed by the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police.

Palaniappan had appeared before CB-CID officials in July at Namakkal for questioning.

A team of Tamil Nadu police had yesterday visited the Coorg resort in neighbouring Karnataka looking for Palaniappan to question him in the case. The former Minister's whereabouts are not known immediately.