Turbhe police wrap 6 cases with one arrest

A single arrest has led city cops to solve over six cases. Turbhe police yesterday nabbed a 26-year-old youth over a recent bike theft, but during interrogation it was revealed that the Kalyan resident was wanted in six other cases of burglary.

The youth, identified as Rama Kale, admitted to having broken into six homes in Navi Mumbai’s MIDC area.

Turbhe police were acting on a case of three consecutive bike thefts in the MIDC region. “While going through CCTV footage of the crime spots, we spotted Kale behaving in a suspicious manner. We raided his home, where we found three bikes — a Bajaj Pulsar, a Honda Activa and Bajaj Discover — and over 110gm of gold. When we questioned him about the bikes, he claimed they belonged to him. But when we asked for documents to prove his claims, he admitted he had stolen the bikes. He also confessed to having broken into six homes in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan. So, besides the bike thefts, we have solved six cases of burglary,” a police official said.

Stolen goods worth R4 lakh were recovered from Kale. “We have also found and seized the equipment he used for the burglaries, including iron and metal cutters and screw drivers. We are in the process of finding if there are other cases against him in nearby areas,” the official added.