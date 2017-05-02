Turkey assures support in fight against terror



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greet each other after an exchange of agreements in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday assured India of his country’s full support in the fight against terrorism as he held "extensive" discussion on this evolving threat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described it as a "sharedworry".

Holding that "no intent or goal or reason or rationale can validate terrorism", Modi, at a joint press event with Erdogan, said the two sides have decided to work together to deepen cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to effectively counter this menace.

Modi said countries across the world need to "work as one to disrupt the terrorist networks and their financing and put a stop to cross-border movement of terrorists". They also need to stand and act against those that conceive and create, support and sustain, shelter and spread these instruments and ideologies of violence, the PM added.

The leaders had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral relations, including political and economic.