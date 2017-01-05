Turkey identifies gunman, but stays tight-lipped



Flowers and pictures of victims of the New Year’s massacre laid in front of the Reina nightclub in Istanbul yesterday. Pic/AFP

Istanbul: Turkey has identified the gunman in the Istanbul nightclub massacre that killed 39 people, including two Indians, the foreign minister said yesterday as the President vowed that the country won’t surrender to terrorists or become divided.

The gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year’s celebrations at the Reina club, is still at large. But, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said authorities had identified the man, without giving details.

Meanwhile, the Turkish police detained at least five suspected Islamic State group militants believed to be linked to the attack.