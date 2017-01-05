Turkey identifies gunman, but stays tight-lipped

Flowers and pictures of victims of the New Year’s massacre laid in front of the Reina nightclub in Istanbul yesterday. Pic/AFP
Istanbul: Turkey has identified the gunman in the Istanbul nightclub massacre that killed 39 people, including two Indians, the foreign minister said yesterday as the President vowed that the country won’t surrender to terrorists or become divided.
The gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year’s celebrations at the Reina club, is still at large. But, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said authorities had identified the man, without giving details.
Meanwhile, the Turkish police detained at least five suspected Islamic State group militants believed to be linked to the attack.
Parliament approves emergency extension
Turkey’s Parliament has approved a government-backed motion to extend by another three months the state of emergency imposed in the wake of the July 15 failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The state of emergency — which has seen tens of thousands lose their jobs or be arrested on suspicion of links to the putsch — had already been prolonged once before and was due to expire on January 19.
