Turkey says EU didn't honour migrant deal



A displaced Syrian girl at the al-Mabrouka camp in the village of Ras al-Ain on the Syria-Turkey border. Pic/AFP

Ankara: Turkey on Monday claimed that it has received only 790 million euros ($857 million) of a 3 billion euro package promised by the European Union under a deal to limit the flow of migrants from Turkey into the bloc, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

Kalin told a news conference that relations between Ankara and Brussels, which were strained by disputes during this month's referendum campaign on presidential powers, could be put back on track if the European Union implemented the terms of the migrant deal.

President Recep Erdogan

Erdogan to apply to rejoin ruling party

President Recep Erdogan will apply to rejoin the ruling AK Party after final results are declared. Turkey's president has been required to remain above party politics, but the condition was removed in the referendum.

Trump will meet Erdogan at WH

Erdogan will meet his US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House in an upcoming visit in mid-May, following an invitation from Trump. The two will discuss Syria, Iraq and the extradition of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating the failed coup last year.