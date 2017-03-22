Turkey summons German charge d'affaires over Gulen remarks

Ankara: Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned German charge d'affaires late Tuesday over German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) chief's remarks on Gulen, who Ankara believed was behind last year's failed coup.

The statement released by the foreign minister said that Turkey protested BND chief Bruno Kahl's remarks that he was not "convinced" about Fetullah Gulen's role in the botched July 15 coup attempt, Xinhua reported.

Evidences, including the communication records among suspects before and after the attempt coup, show that the failed coup has connection with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the statement said. Hundreds of prosecutors, judges, police and FETO followers, who are in violation of the basic principles, are still stay in Germany right now, the statement added.

Kahl said he could not see a direct link between the FETO and the coup attempt despite all the documents submitted to German authorities. He also defined FETO as a "civil association for religious and secular education," according to report from German news magazine Der Spiegel.

Kahl also claimed that Turkish President Erdogan used the coup attempt as a pretext to dismiss civil servants and to imprison hundreds. According to Turkish government's claim, FETO is led by fugitive preacher Gulen and has organized the failed coup attempt in July 2016.