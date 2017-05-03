Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejoins ruling party in power move

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Turkish PM Binali Yildirim

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejoined the ruling party after an absence of almost three years, the first major change to come into effect following a controversial referendum to boost his powers.

Under the old system, the head of state had to sever ties with their political party and Erdogan had to leave the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) when he became president in August 2014.

The reforms permit the president to be a member of a political party, allowing Erdogan to return to the AKP, which he co-founded in 2001.