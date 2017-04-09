TV anchor breaks news of husband's death in accident



Representation pic

Raipur: A news anchor at a pri­vate TV channel in Chha­ttis­garh was in for a shock on Saturday as while she had to break the news of her husband's death in a road accident while on air.

According to colleagues, Supreet Kaur was reading out the headlines, when a breaking news came in. During a live phone-in with the repor­ter, she realised her husband Harsad Kawade was among the passengers of the SUV that met with an accident at Pithora in Mahasamund district on Saturday morning, but she kept her composure.

After the bulletin, Kaur called the reporter and found out the victim's identity.