TV scribe claims Chhota Rajan confessed to killing J Dey

On Thursday, a senior television journalist deposed in the court in connection with the murder case of mid-day's investigations editor J Dey. The journalist told court that gangster Chhota Rajan confessed to him on a phone call that he killed Dey and that journalist Jigna Vora provided him with information on Dey.

While being examined by special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, the journalist, who is also the 100th witness in the case, told court he became friends with Dey while exchanging some information. He had attended Dey's funeral and covered the news of his murder.

He further said in the last week of August or first week of September 2011, he received a call from Rajan, during which Rajan confessed to killing Dey, because he was writing reports against him. The journalist said Rajan told him Dey was defaming his image and becoming friendly with his rivals.

Gharat told mid-day, "The journalist received another call on the next day from Rajan, wherein he told the journalist that Jigna Vora had passed him [Rajan] with some information, like the registration number of Dey's motorbike." The next day, the journalist informed the cops about Rajan's call. The journalist also told court that he identified Rajan's voice on the phone because he had heard him while he was giving interviews to the media and due to his style of talking. During a cross-exam, the journalist said that he was using a Blackberry at that time, which had no call recoding system.