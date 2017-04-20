TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar cries conspiracy against Twitter Kumar



The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar

After giving statements in cases of sexual assault against him, The Viral Fever CEO Arunabh Kumar on Wednesday recorded his statement with the Cyber Cell in his case against Twitter personality @Corporatekumar_. mid-day reported yesterday about the cyber cell probing the Twitter user's tweets after Kumar's complaint. ('It's now Kumar vs. Kumar'), in addition to Kumar's claims that he wasn't stripping before a complainant (I didn't strip before her, just changed in a hurry').

Crime branch sources said Kumar visited the Cyber Cell police station at Bandra Kurla Complex around 3 pm with his advocate, and an investigating officer recorded his statement, after which he left the police station around 4.45 pm.

Sources said, "In his statement, Arunabh said that this is pre-planned conspiracy against him, and raised suspicions of it being created by people who want to see him in trouble."

Kumar said in his statement, "I have strong feeling that someone is trying to hamper my business by doing all of this. If that is not true, then how was he able to inform the media about a victim going to the police station."

Kumar alleged that @Corporatekumar_ knows details about his personal and professional life. He provided @Corporatekumar_'s Twitter details to the cyber cell, showing the abusive language he has used for him and how he knows many events related to this case, which he tweeted before they happened. Sources said, "After his statement, the cyber cell is verifying his claims and by the end of this week, they might register an FIR against the Twitter personality."