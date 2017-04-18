TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar goes after Corporate Kumar

Arunabh Kumar

Arunabh Kumar filed an official complaint against a Twitter personality @Corporatekumar_, who was the first to share the blog post written by an anonymous woman who identified herself as 'Indian Fowler', to the media. He describes himself as a 'Corporate and Government insider'.

Earlier this month, Kumar had approached the Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell Wing in BKC to investigate the Twitter personality and the "wrong and baseless allegations" made by him.

In direct contact

Corporate Kumar claimed that he had effectively verified complaints from 11 women, after more than 50 women had sent him direct messages claiming to have met the same fate as Indian Fowler. He verified their stories by communicating with them directly, and two of them went on to file FIRs against Kumar, the tweeter said, adding that a few more FIRs would soon be filed.

Kumar's complaint mentioned that someone wanted to see him in trouble and was plotting his downfall. "If he knows the 11 victims, then please tell me who they are, because I don't know anyone who can say such things against me," the complaint stated.

"Corporate Kumar is trying to spoil my image; he may be known to me because he knows all about my personal life, my friends and others close to me. He's giving me a bad name through the media and trying to hamper my social media business," his complaint alleged.

Probe is on

When mid-day contacted Corporate Kumar on Twitter, he replied, "I don't know and I don't care what he is doing."

Sources from the cyber cell have confirmed receiving Kumar's complaint, and are investigating the case. "We have asked the authority concerned to provide us with information about the handle," said an officer.