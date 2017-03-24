TVF sexual harassment case: Lawyer wants cops to file FIR against Arunabh Kumar



TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar (left) and Rizwan Siddique

A week after he sent his first letter to the MIDC police as third party, asking them to file an FIR against TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar for the sexual harassment allegations against him, lawyer Rizwan Siddique sent another letter on Thursday, since the cops haven't filed an FIR yet. He told cops that if they fail to register an FIR this time, he would file a criminal complaint against them.

Siddique, in his second letter to senior police inspector of MIDC and the concerned DCP said, "As police officers fail, refuse and/or neglect to register an FIR immediately in the matte, then I shall be constrained to prosecute both of you for dereliction of duties."

Siddique has said that if the FIR is not registered in 24 hours then, "I am constrained to initiate criminal proceedings [against] you (Senior Police Inspector and DCP) and seek punishment."

After Siddique's first letter, the police had already initiated an inquiry against Arunabh and are making an attempt to get in touch with the victims who have alleged on social media that Arunabh sexually harassed them.

Meanwhile, cops have also asked Kumar to come to the police station and record his statement.

Siddique told mid-day, "The senior inspector cannot conduct an inquiry in such matters where the statute mandates a proper investigation after filing an FIR. As the inspector is flagrantly abusing the process of law and giving the accused a lot of time to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, if any, I am therefore filing a criminal compliant against him and the DCP tomorrow as per the provisions of the Criminal Amendment Act, 2013."