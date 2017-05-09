Twin bombings in Thailand's Pattani province injure 58



Representational image

Bangkok: At least 58 people were injured on Tuesday in two successive explosions at a shopping mall in southern Thailand's Pattani province, officials said.

The first bomb went off inside the Big C mall at 2.08 p.m. (local time), followed shortly by a second and more powerful one in the parking area, a Pattani provincial police official told EFE in a phone interview.

Photos inside the shopping mall, where the first explosion went off, showed lesser damage compared to the ones taken in the parking lot where a number of vehicles were destroyed by the second blast.

The second bomb was hidden in a car sporting a licence plate of the neighbouring Yala province.

The vehicle was parked there by unknown suspects who were currently being tracked by the police.

No armed group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.